Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cintas worth $66,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.85. 1,192,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $277.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

