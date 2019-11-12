Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 352.44% from the company’s current price.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.