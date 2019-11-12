Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

CLCT opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $251.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

