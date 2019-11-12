Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 18,294 Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Penumbra as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Penumbra by 22.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 40.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 16,171.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,694 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

PEN stock opened at $168.18 on Tuesday. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.76, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.21.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $723,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $1,157,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,026 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.