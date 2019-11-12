Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $22,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 83,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $181.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $71,500.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,256 shares of company stock worth $598,344. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

