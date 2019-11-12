Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Knight Equity began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,034 shares of company stock worth $4,951,289. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

