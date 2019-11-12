Comerica Bank Sells 143,550 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,550 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

