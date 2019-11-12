Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.