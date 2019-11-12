Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 4,700 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 768,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 555,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 552,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 477,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $279.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $281.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 4,800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.75, for a total value of $1,227,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,782,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $769,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,881,408.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock worth $20,023,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

