Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 4,300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 650,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 2.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $128,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,866,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 54,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $188.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

