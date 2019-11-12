Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of ETY stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

