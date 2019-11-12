Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Textron by 87.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

