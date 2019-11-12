Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 189,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 113,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

ICE stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $302,606.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,809 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

