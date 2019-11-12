Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 400 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

MDYV opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $53.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

