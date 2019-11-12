Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2,289.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.80. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $104.43 and a 12-month high of $146.69.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.