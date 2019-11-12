Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $384.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

