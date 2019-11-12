Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after buying an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 5,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $911,044. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

