Concentric Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

