Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.6% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 969,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

