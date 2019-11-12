ContentBox (BOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,898.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. ContentBox has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $47,898.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 1% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX, UEX and Huobi.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010365 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001768 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, UEX, Huobi and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

