Contrasting Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and EVO Payments (OTCMKTS:EVOP)

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -3.34% -39.06% -11.54% EVO Payments -2.11% -5.02% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 1 4 2 0 2.14

EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $28.84, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.66 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A EVO Payments $564.75 million 4.01 -$14.71 million ($1.48) -18.63

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Research Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

