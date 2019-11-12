Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 140,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

