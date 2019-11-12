Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 785 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.22.

Shares of TTWO opened at $119.65 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.