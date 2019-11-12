Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,803,000 after buying an additional 159,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after buying an additional 503,411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,653,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,035,000 after buying an additional 2,382,825 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.65.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

