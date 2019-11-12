Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 391,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 202,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 699.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

Shares of PB opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.57%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

