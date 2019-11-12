Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $17.91 Million Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,127,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $113,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,287.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,997 shares of company stock valued at $339,221. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.