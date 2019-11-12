Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 85,889 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,889 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $27,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 198.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

