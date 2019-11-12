Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $99,890,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 61,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 79.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $251.90 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $254.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

