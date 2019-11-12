Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,359 shares during the period. LogMeIn makes up about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $33,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in LogMeIn by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,757,000 after acquiring an additional 675,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,187,000 after acquiring an additional 107,148 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LOGM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOGM opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

