CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CPLG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 251,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,110. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 98.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

