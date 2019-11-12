CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 60,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,892. CorVel has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67.

In other CorVel news, Director Alan Hoops sold 3,252 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $281,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.15, for a total transaction of $176,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,836. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 43.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $4,119,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 40.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.