Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $9,915,511. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.70. The stock had a trading volume of 71,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,746. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.42 and its 200-day moving average is $274.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.57.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

