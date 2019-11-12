Craig A. Wheeler Sells 2,601 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $42,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNTA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 871,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

