Creative Planning Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Creative Planning raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $382,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $160,121.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,474 shares of company stock valued at $21,913,525. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

