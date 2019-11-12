Creative Planning Lowers Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WesBanco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

