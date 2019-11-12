Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $260.61 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $277.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

