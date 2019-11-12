Creative Planning Sells 791 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

