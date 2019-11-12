Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €37.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.99 ($45.33).

ETR SHL opened at €42.31 ($49.19) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52-week high of €43.48 ($50.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

