Crewe Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

