Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

