Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $241.96 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 70,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.66 per share, with a total value of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

