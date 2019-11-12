Crown Capital Partners Inc (CRWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 29th

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

CRWN remained flat at $C$7.50 on Tuesday. 18,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 million and a PE ratio of 29.53. Crown Capital Partners has a 52-week low of C$6.81 and a 52-week high of C$10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 37.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 112,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$801,343.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,343.54.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.