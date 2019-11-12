CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 29th

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SZC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. 37,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,519. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Get CUSHING RENAISS/COM alerts:

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.