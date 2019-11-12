D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $16.71 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $199.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.76 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $200.87.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.