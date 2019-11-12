D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $517.13 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.02% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $517,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

