D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after buying an additional 173,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $170.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.08 and a 200 day moving average of $168.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

