D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,352 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.49% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2,585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $31.43.

