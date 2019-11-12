D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,417 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a market capitalization of $355.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

