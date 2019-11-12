DA Davidson Boosts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $74.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENV. ValuEngine cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $386,368.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Crager sold 72,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $4,158,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,054 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,875 shares of company stock worth $5,720,402 over the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Envestnet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

