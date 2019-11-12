Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 567 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 39,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $85.89 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

